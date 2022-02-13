PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0002

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $175,066.44 and approximately $840.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars.

