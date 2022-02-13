Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $65.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

