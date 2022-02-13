Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,294,814 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294,814 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $92,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth $50,431,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:EQH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.