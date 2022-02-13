Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $148,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 481,745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $420,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,065 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

