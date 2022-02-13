Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $56,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $369.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

