Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 190,843 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $67,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCYC opened at $48.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01.

BCYC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.