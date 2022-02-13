Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises 2.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.