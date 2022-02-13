Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 4.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

