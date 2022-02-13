Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $1.23 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Olaplex makes up approximately 0.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Olaplex Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
