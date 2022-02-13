Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,094 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.