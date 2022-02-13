Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 212,776 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 87.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 104.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 532,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 4.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $37.27 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

