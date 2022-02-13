Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $200.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $221.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

