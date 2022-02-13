PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $572,113.71

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $572,113.71 and approximately $288.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

