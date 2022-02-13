PolkaWar Hits 1-Day Volume of $298,199.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $298,199.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

