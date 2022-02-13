Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Position Boosted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Pontem were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the third quarter worth about $1,726,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Pontem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pontem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter worth about $972,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNTM opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Pontem Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

