Port Capital LLC Buys 4,042 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

