Port Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.1% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 59.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $668.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

