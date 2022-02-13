Port Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Port Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,283,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.