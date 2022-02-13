Port Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Port Capital LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.