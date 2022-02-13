Port Capital LLC Sells 252 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Port Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings makes up approximately 2.7% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $54,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIFS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $240.97 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average of $358.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

