Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $105.32 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 5.8% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $105,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.96.

Shares of TYL opened at $467.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.49.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

