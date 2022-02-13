Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $27,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

