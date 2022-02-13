Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $272.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $272.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006327 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,581,477 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

