Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Down 1.7%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.81. 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Pro Medicus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.