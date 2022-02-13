Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after purchasing an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $159.85 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

