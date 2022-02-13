Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 62.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 90.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,784,000 after buying an additional 451,401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

