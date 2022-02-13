Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GT stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

