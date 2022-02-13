ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 22,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 881,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.08.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.