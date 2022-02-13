ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 22,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 881,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.08.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.