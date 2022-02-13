ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 35,427,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

