ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRQR opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

