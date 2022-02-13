ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.