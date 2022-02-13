PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

PROS stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

