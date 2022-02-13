Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
