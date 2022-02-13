Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

