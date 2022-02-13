Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $56.11. Proto Labs shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 4,736 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $6,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.