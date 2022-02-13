Provenire Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,938 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. MKS Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $144.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

