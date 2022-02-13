Provenire Capital LLC Sells 52 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Provenire Capital LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 1.9% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $544.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $756.83.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

