Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PUBGY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($74.71) to €70.00 ($80.46) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($66.67) to €70.50 ($81.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($78.16) to €63.00 ($72.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

