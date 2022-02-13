PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.16 or 0.99797006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00376436 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.