Putnam Investments LLC Buys 41,852 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

