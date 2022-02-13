Putnam Investments LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.20 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

