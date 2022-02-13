Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 71,193 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

