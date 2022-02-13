Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,302 shares of company stock worth $1,175,239. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average is $136.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

