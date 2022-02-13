Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.