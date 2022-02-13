Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

