Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Decreased by Analyst

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.