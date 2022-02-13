Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $143.61 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

