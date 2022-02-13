Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.55 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

