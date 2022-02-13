Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 6,271 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 963,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

