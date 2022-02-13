Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $235,000 Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

