Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $199,000 in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $927.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.75. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

